The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,208.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,208.50 ($15.17) and last traded at GBX 1,189 ($14.93), with a volume of 2618806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194.50 ($14.99).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.44) to GBX 1,300 ($16.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.81) to GBX 1,250 ($15.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.97).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,845.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,043.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 975.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

