The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $851.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.39.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 279,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 193.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

