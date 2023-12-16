The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

