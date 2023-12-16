The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $353.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.38.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.