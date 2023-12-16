The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

