The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

