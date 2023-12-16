The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Opera Stock Up 2.7 %

OPRA opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Opera has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Opera Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Opera

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.