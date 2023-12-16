The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

