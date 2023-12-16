The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $13.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %

NAPA opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,250,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 770,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

