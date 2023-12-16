The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Rise 1.8% in November, Stock Rises by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same store sales rose 1.8% during the month of November. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 538,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

