The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

