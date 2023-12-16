Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Tharisa Stock Performance

LON:THS opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.15. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £201.01 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

