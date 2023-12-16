Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Tharisa Stock Performance
LON:THS opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.15. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £201.01 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.
About Tharisa
