TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.89.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Company Profile

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$158.87 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$133.66 and a 12 month high of C$188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$161.80.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

