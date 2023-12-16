TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.89.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
