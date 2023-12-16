Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Textron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Trading Down 0.4 %

Textron stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.