Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

