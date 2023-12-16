TerraClassicUSD Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $340.15 million and $42.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00100673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005605 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,342,308 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,426,493 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

