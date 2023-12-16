Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.55.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
