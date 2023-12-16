Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 2,569.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Telos worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TLS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

