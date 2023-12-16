Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $698,325,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $425.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.