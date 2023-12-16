Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

