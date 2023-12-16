TD Securities Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$21.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.94.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MTL stock opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.4994606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

