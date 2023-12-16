TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$15.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.16. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction



Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

