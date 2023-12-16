TD Securities Downgrades Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to Hold

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$105.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$100.50.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$101.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

