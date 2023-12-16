Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 318501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

