Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

