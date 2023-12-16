Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Financial Contrast

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 2 3 1 0 1.83

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 65.22%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.32 -$19.98 million $0.02 69.03 Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.44 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Taseko Mines and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Sibanye Stillwater on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.