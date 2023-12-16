TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.15

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1243496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780,929 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.