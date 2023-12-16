T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 5,977 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert C.T. Higginbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 311.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

