T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

