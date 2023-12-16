SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of RPHM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,480,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 962,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 937,540 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

