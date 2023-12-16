Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.89.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $47,154.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $39,322.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $47,154.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297,369 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.