SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

STKL stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SunOpta by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SunOpta by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 215,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

