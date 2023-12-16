SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SunOpta by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SunOpta by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 215,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
