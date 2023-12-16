Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.24.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.2427035 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

