Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $863.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stratasys by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.