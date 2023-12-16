StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.37

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 800788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 168.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in StoneCo by 31.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in StoneCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

