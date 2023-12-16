StockNews.com Upgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. Stantec has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $26,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

