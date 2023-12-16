StockNews.com Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

