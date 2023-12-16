StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
See Also
