StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

