StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRA. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 3.3 %

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Bradley

In other news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

