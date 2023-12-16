StockNews.com Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,206,018 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after buying an additional 728,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 46.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.