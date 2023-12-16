StockNews.com Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
