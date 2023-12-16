StockNews.com Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRO. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

