StockNews.com Downgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Hold

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $2,265,152. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

