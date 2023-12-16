Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.15. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3934066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

