Stifel Nicolaus Increases Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $52.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

