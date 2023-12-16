Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to Hold

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$104.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$96.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

