Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$8.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Bonterra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.03). Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of C$84.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1301653 earnings per share for the current year.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
