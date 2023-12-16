Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $585.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.05.

NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $491.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

