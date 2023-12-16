Stephens Increases Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.