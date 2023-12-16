Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.93

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 66500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

