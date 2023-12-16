Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.60-2.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.22.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

